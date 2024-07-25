As the excitement of the Olympic Games kicks off tomorrow in Paris, UC San Diego Health sports medicine doctors and orthopedic surgeons are available to discuss injury prevention, treatment and recovery topics throughout the two-week run of the games. From gymnastics to swimming and badminton to triathlon, each sport features unique movements that require specific training and injury treatment techniques. UC San Diego Health is the official health care provider of the San Diego Padres, San Diego Seals and UC San Diego Tritons. Learn more about UC San Diego Health orthopedic and sports medicine offerings.

In addition, experts at Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance, a collaboration of researchers from UC San Diego and four other institutions across the county who are studying athletic performance, injury prevention and injury recovery, are also available for interviews. UC San Diego researchers can speak broadly on topics including biomechanics, injury and recovery as well as specifics including the impact of psychomotor and visual skills on performance in ball sports such as tennis, table tennis, and handball.

