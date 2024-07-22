Leading heat physiologist Professor Mike Tipton warns that intense heat at the Paris Olympics could lead to competitors collapsing and in worst case scenarios dying during the Games.

Professor Mike Tipton MBE is co-founder of the University of Portsmouth’s Extreme Environments Laboratories, is one of the UK’s leading expert on the effects of extreme environments and temperature.

He recent co-authored a new Rings of Fire report with eleven Olympians, including winners of five World Championships and six Olympic medals, which unpacks the serious threat extreme heat poses for athletes.

