Newswise — WASHINGTON (Aug. 30, 2024) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently introduced a revised guideline to enhance the documentation supporting animal-raising and environment-related claims on meat and poultry labels in grocery stores. This move by the USDA follows a study conducted by researchers and policy experts at George Washington University, which revealed that a significant portion of cattle marketed as "raised without antibiotics" in the premium market segment had, in reality, been treated with antibiotics.

Working with Food ID, the GW team obtained urine samples from beef cattle being slaughtered for the ‘Raised without Antibiotics’ marketplace in 2021. They tested nearly 700 cattle from 312 lots and 33 different ‘Raised without Antibiotics’ certified feedyards. The researchers found that 42 percent of feedyards had at least one animal test positive. Lots with at least one positive test represented approximately 15 percent of the ‘Raised without Antibiotics’ cattle processed during the study period. The findings suggest that today’s ‘Raised without Antibiotics’ labels lack integrity.

The study, “Policy reforms for antibiotic use claims in livestock,” was published online April 7, 2022, in the journal Science.

See statement below from Lance B. Price below:

Statement from Lance B. Price Founder of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center on USDA’s Updated Guidelines to Strengthen Meat and Poultry Guidelines

"We commend the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its latest update to guidelines aimed at bolstering the verification of animal-raising and environmental claims on meat and poultry labels. With the growing number of claims about animal treatment—ranging from antibiotic use to humane care to pasture-raised conditions—it's crucial that consumers can trust these claims are supported by solid standards, thorough documentation, farm inspections, and scientific testing. Companies often capitalize on consumer concerns about animal welfare by associating reduced antibiotic use with better animal care. It is essential that these claims are substantiated through empirical evidence to ensure that honest producers are validated and to protect consumers from deceptive and misleading labels.

It’s particularly important to us that the “Raised without Antibiotics” (and related) label claim was included in the list of claims under review. ARAC and our partner, Food ID, conducted a study in 2021 and 2022 that found a substantial portion of cattle destined for the ‘Raised without Antibiotics’ market had actually been given antibiotics. Our findings were published in Science in April 2022. Consumers pay a premium when purchasing RWA products. They should get what they are paying for, and society as a whole should benefit from genuine reduction or elimination of antibiotic use in animal agriculture. Equally important, consumers should be able to trust in the USDA-verified claims on all meat and poultry products they buy, whether in the grocery store or online.

We are gratified that the agency conducted a study similar to ours last year and found similar results—nearly 20% of animals (ours found 15%) tested from the raised without antibiotics market were found to have antibiotic residues in their systems. We support the agency’s recommendation that companies utilizing or sourcing these products should establish regular sampling and testing procedures to identify antibiotic use in animals at the time of slaughter or secure third-party certification that includes testing.

However, we believe strongly that the current guidelines should apply to new applications for use of the RWA (and related) label claim as well as companies already approved for these claims and selling in the marketplace. In addition, we believe the USDA guidance should not just recommend testing to verify negative antibiotic use claims but instead should require it.

Antibiotic resistance has become the third leading cause of death globally. To curb the rise of drug-resistant bacteria, we need to cut down on antibiotic use across all sectors. In food animal production, antibiotics are frequently employed to address issues stemming from overcrowding and unsanitary conditions. The reliance on these essential medicines to sustain industrial farming practices must cease, and consumers should have reliable choices to support farmers who use these vital drugs responsibly."

About the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center

The Antibiotic Resistance Action Center (ARAC) at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University was created to preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics by engaging in research, advocacy, and science-based policy. ARAC is focused on finding out-of-the box solutions to antibiotic resistance, one of the greatest public health threats of our time.

