Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 13, 2024) – Ukraine’s top military commander says his forces now control 386 square miles of Russia’s neighboring Kursk region. According to the Associated Press, this is “the first time a Ukrainian military official has publicly commented on the gains of the lightning incursion that has embarrassed the Kremlin.” Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into Russia last week – the largest such attack since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022 – and Russian forces are still struggling to respond.

Robert Orttung, research professor of international affairs, is an expert on comparative politics, Russia, Ukraine, energy security, federalism, and democracy. He can discuss Russian politics, Russian-Ukrainian relations and all issues related to urban politics in Eurasia. Orttung can also discuss Vladimir Putin’s legacy and governance as well as the future of Russia.

Orttung says, “Ukraine's ability to capture Russian territory demonstrates the decreasing effectiveness of the Russian government, military, and intelligence. This embarrassment will make it harder for Putin to enforce his form of authoritarian rule. The initial shock may create a rally around the flag effect in Russian society, but failure to rebuff the attack will slowly drain the authority of the existing state leadership.”

Colin Cleary, Professorial Lecturer of U.S. Foreign Policy at GW. Cleary is an expert on Ukraine-Russia dynamics, Europe Energy Security and NATO. Professor Cleary can speak on the great power conflict and national security, NATO’s expansion–especially as it relates to Ukraine, and arms control. In addition to his expertise, Clearly has lived in work in Kyiv, Moscow, Poland, Romania, Spain and Ireland.

Alexander Downes, professor of political science and international affairs, is co-director of the Institute for Security and Conflict Studies at GW. He is the author of the recently published “Catastrophic Success: Why Foreign-Imposed Regime Change Goes Wrong.” Downes has written on a variety of subjects in international security, including civilian victimization, foreign-imposed regime change, military effectiveness, democracy, coercion, alliances, and solutions to civil wars.

