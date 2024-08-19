Newswise — A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked a new sports streaming service from the three media giants, Walt Disney, Warner Bros. and Fox. The new streaming venture was announced earlier this year. Shortly after, rival sports streaming service FuboTV sued the media companies, alleging antitrust practices that they claimed would hinder competition and drive up prices for consumers. According to Reuters, the judge found it’s likely to succeed in its antitrust claims and issued the injunction.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialists Shannon Mitchell at [email protected] and Cate Douglass at [email protected].

Richard J. Pierce is the Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law at the George Washington University Law School. Pierce is an expert on anti-trust law, administrative law, and government regulation. Additionally, Pierce is the author of over twenty books and his work is often cited in judicial opinions, including dozens of opinions in the U.S. Supreme Court.

On the matter, Pierce has said “The judge is right based on the claim that the parties "explicitly agreed to 'stay away' from supporting another platform for at least the next three years."”

Barak Richman is the Alexander Hamilton Professor of Business Law and the George Washington University Law School. Richman is an expert in antitrust law, economics of contracting and new institutional economics. He served as counsel in American Needle v. The Nat’l Football League in an antitrust case argued in front of the Supreme Court in 2010, as well as represented the NFL Coach Association in Brady v. The Nat’l Football League in 2011.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti is the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of sport management. She has been a professor of sport, event, and tourism management GW for more than 30 years. Delpy Neirotti helped develop the Sport Philanthropy Certificate, which serves to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of non-profit organizations using sport for social good. Beyond her responsibilities at GW, Delpy Neirotti works with a number of sport event organizations, sponsors, and professional teams to conduct economic and market research studies including the Olympic Games, World Cup, and College Football Bowl Games, among others.

-GW-