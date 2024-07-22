Leading Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race after President Biden announced he would not seek reelection. Biden praised Harris as his best decision and urged Democrats to unite behind her to defeat Donald Trump.

Government & Politics

Peter Loge is the director of GW’s School of Media and Public Affairs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, having served as a deputy to the chief of staff for Sen. Edward Kennedy during the 1995 shutdown, a VP at the US Institute of Peace in 2013, and held senior positions for three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Loge currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations.

Reverend Professor Quardricos Bernard Driskell is an adjunct professor of religion and politics at the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management, as well as a policy influencer and federal lobbyist. With nearly ten years of government relations experience, he has worked for two patient voluntary health associations where he advanced the patient voice into policy and research deliberations through services to Congress, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Matt Dallek, a professor at GW’s Graduate School of Political Management, is a political historian with expertise in the intersection of social crises and political transformation, the evolution of the modern conservative movement, and liberalism and its critics. Along with four co-authored books, Dallek is the author of Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right, which explores the history and influence of America’s right-wing activism.

Immigration Policy

Elizabeth Vaquera is the inaugural Director of the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute and an Associate Professor of Sociology and Public Policy and Public Administration at the George Washington University. Vaquera's research focuses on vulnerable and diverse groups, particularly Latinos/as and immigrants. Her work has analyzed the character and importance of immigrant status, race, and ethnic identity in outcomes such as education, health, and emotional and social well-being. In addition to an extensive body of work published in leading peer-reviewed journals, Vaquera is the co-author of several books, the most recent of which, Education and Immigration, examines the educational experiences of immigrants and their children living in the U.S.

Cori Alonso-Yoder is an associate professor of fundamentals of lawyering at the GW Law School. Alonso-Yoder is nationally recognized scholar on immigration legislation and the impacts of state, local and federal laws on immigrant communities. She specializes on the health policy of immigration.

Climate Policy

Susan Anenberg, is director of the GW Climate & Health Institute and associate professor of environmental and occupational health. Her research focuses on the health implications of air pollution and climate change. Recently her team published two studies finding links between health problems like asthma and exposure to polluted air.

Reproductive Health

Sonia Suter is The Henry St. George Tucker III Dean’s Research Professor of Law; The Kahan Family Research Professor of Law; Founding Director, Health Law Initiative at the George Washington University Law School. Professor Suter is an expert in the intersection of law, medicine and bioethics with a particular focus on reproductive rights, emerging reproductive technologies, and ethical and legal issues in genetics.

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

Sara Rosenbaum, is the emerita professor of health policy and management, and previously served as founding Chair of the Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy at GW.

Elizabeth Borkowski is a senior research scientist in Health Policy and Management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Her areas of expertise include reproductive health and U.S. healthcare policy affecting women's health.

Race & Pop Culture

Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling, is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

