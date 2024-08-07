Newswise — As athletes across the globe compete for medals at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Ian McLeod, a physician assistant and associate clinical professor at Northern Arizona University, is available to speak about how teams of medical providers work to support athletes during the Olympic Games. McLeod has prior experience working with athletes at the Olympic Games, World University Games, Winter X Games and other international competitions.

McLeod can share insights on:

How medical staff are vetted to support national teams at the Olympic s

s How athletic trainers, physical therapists, massage therapists, chiropractors and physicians continually support athletes during the Games

What it was like to work with swimmers representing the United States at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing

Games in Beijing The similarities and differences between working at the Olympic Games, World University Games, Winter X Games and other international competitions

About Ian McLeod

Ian McLeod is an academic coordinator and associate clinical professor in NAU’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies, where he teaches courses on diagnostic medicine, foundations of clinical practice and more. When he isn’t teaching, McLeod serves as a primary care provider for the Arizona Diamondbacks and as a guest lecturer at A.T. Still University. An avid mountain biker, McLeod helps coordinate medical coverage for the Arizona Interscholastic Cycling League throughout the year. From 2002 to 2008, he provided medical support for the U.S. national swimming team at the World University Games, Pan American Games and Olympic Games. Since 2011, he has served as an on-course medical responder at the Winter X Games, helping to triage injuries. He has degrees from Ithaca College, the University of Virginia and A.T. Still University.

###