Newswise — Three of Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna, Austria were cancelled after authorities thwarted a planned terror attack at one of the singer’s shows. According to the Associated Press, both suspects arrested in connection to this terror plot appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. AP reports that officials said one of the two people arrested had confessed to planning to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue.”

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Lara Burns, the Head of Terrorism Research at the Program on Extremism at the George Washington University. Burns is a distinguished attorney and retired FBI Special Agent with more than 23 years of experience leading teams in complex international terrorism investigations. At the FBI, she led the Department of Justice’s largest terrorism financing investigation and prosecution, which led to the conviction of some of Hamas’ top fundraisers in America. She was later hand-selected to serve as an FBI Special Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Texas-Dallas office, assigned to the National Security Section where she litigated a variety of federal criminal cases. Burns can address topics related to ISIS and the radicalization of young people.

