Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 9, 2024) – Thousands of anti-racism protesters turned out across the United Kingdom this week to counterprotest a number of far-right rallies that were planned to target immigration centers. According to CNN, police had braced for another night of unrest on Wednesday when far-right protesters were planning to target visa processing centers and immigration lawyers’ offices. Those efforts were prevented when counter protestors had gathered at more than a dozen cities to prevent this from happening. The days of violence had been fueled by disinformation around a deadly stabbing attack.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary.

UK History & Politics

Harvey Feigenbaum, professor of political science and international affairs, is an expert on the political economy of Western Europe and a specialist on France. Feigenbaum teaches courses on the politics of Western Europe, the political economy of advanced industrialized states, theories of comparative politics, and politics and culture. He is also an expert on U.K. and Germany politics.

Dane Kennedy, emeritus professor of history, taught courses in British imperial, modern British, and world history. He can discuss the latest developments in the U.K. from a historical perspective, including Britain’s history of racist and anti-immigrant sentiment and the role social media is playing in fueling the

Immigration Policy

Elizabeth Vaquera is the inaugural Director of the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute and an Associate Professor of Sociology and Public Policy and Public Administration at the George Washington University. Vaquera's research focuses on vulnerable and diverse groups, particularly Latinos/as and immigrants. Her work has analyzed the character and importance of immigrant status, race, and ethnic identity in outcomes such as education, health, and emotional and social well-being. In addition to an extensive body of work published in leading peer-reviewed journals, Vaquera is the co-author of several books, the most recent of which, Education and Immigration, examines the educational experiences of immigrants and their children living in the U.S.

Law

Cori Alonso-Yoder is an Associate Professor of Fundamentals of Lawyering at the GW Law School. Alonso-Yoder is nationally recognized scholar on immigration legislation and the impacts of state, local and federal laws on immigrant communities. She specializes on the health policy of immigration.

