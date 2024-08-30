Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 30, 2024) – Republican state officials from 24 states have asked the Supreme Court to pause a Biden administration EPA rule passed in December 2023 meant to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas operations by nearly 80% through 2038.

This is another effort from many of the same states and industry groups to challenge environmental regulations since the Supreme Court overturned the “good neighbor rule” in June of this year.

Law

Emily Hammond, the Glen Earl Weston Research Professor, Faculty Directory of Academic Sustainability Programs, GW Alliance for a Sustainable Future. Hammond is a nationally recognized expert in energy, environmental and administrative law. Prior to teaching, Hammond was an environmental engineer bringing fluency between the intersection of law, science and policy. Hammond has held a presidential appointment at the Department of Energy, where they served as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, Regulation and Enforcement as well as Deputy General Counsel for Environment and Litigation.

Hammond’s publications include legal analyses of CWA issues and peer-reviewed hydrological studies.

Robert Glicksman, the J.B. and Maurice C Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law at the George Washington University is a nationally and internationally recognized expert on environmental, natural resources, and administrative law issues. Glicksman’s areas of expertise include environmental and natural resources law, along with others. Glicksman has consulted on various environmental and natural resources law issues, including work for the Secretariat of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation.

Glicksman has published and been published in numerous publications, including his most recent highlight in The Green Clash Between Renewables and Conservations.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Rachael Jonassen is the director of the Climate Change and Greenhouse Gas Management Program in the Environmental and Energy Management Institute at GW. From 1978 through 2006 she served as Professor of Hydroclimatology (developing and applying climate downscaling techniques). She served as Program Director for Carbon Cycle at the National Science Foundation (NSF), where she also served as NSF representative to the US Global Change Research Program and helped manage it. Her areas of expertise include climate change science, greenhouse gas mitigation and carbon cycle research.

Jonathan Deason is a professor and director of the GW Environmental & Energy Management Institute. His expertise includes all aspects of air quality management, including greenhouse gas management and implications for global climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as environmental management and renewable energy.

Public Health

Jordan Kuiper is an environmental and prenatal/perinatal/pediatric epidemiologist at the GW Milken Institute School of Public health whose research primarily focuses on children’s environmental health.

Gaige Kerr, is a senior research scientist and professorial lecturer in the department of environmental and occupational health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. He researches ambient air pollution, and projects he has led span topics ranging from understanding the emission sources of pollution to assessing the health impacts experienced by populations, with a special emphasis on understanding associated ethnoracial and socioeconomic disparities.

Susan Anenberg, director of the GW Climate & Health Institute, and professor and Chair of the department of environmental and occupational health. Anenberg’s research focuses on the health implications of air pollution, including smoke from wildfires and climate change.