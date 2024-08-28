Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 28, 2024) – The Paralympic Games are opening today in Paris. Over 4,000 athletes with disabilities, permanent injuries or impairments will compete for medals across 22 sports over 11 days. Tonight’s opening ceremony will be held at the historic square Place de la Concorde, which hosted skateboarding, breaking and 3x3 basketball during the Olympics.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti, the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of sport management, has been a professor of sport, event, and tourism management at GW for more than 30 years. Delpy Neirotti works with a number of sport event organizations, sponsors, and professional teams to conduct economic and market research studies including the Olympic Games, World Cup, Citi Bank Tennis Tournament, College Football Bowl Games, among others. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games were the 22nd consecutive Olympics she has attended as a consultant, volunteer or researcher, in addition to 5 World Cups, and hundreds of other major sport events since 1984. Delpy Neirotti has also worked with Paralympics in the past.

Ellen M. Zavian, Professorial Lecturer in Law at the George Washington University Law School. Zavian is an expert in Sports Compliance, Sports Law, Sponsorship Contracts, IOC, USOPC Rules and Regulations. Zavian became the first female attorney/agent in the NFL. She has represented the US Women’s Soccer and Softball gold medalists and extreme athletes, collectively, and held the title of Commissioner for the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

