Newswise — U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, holding rare talks with the leader in sign that the U.S. and China may be working closer towards stabilizing relations between the two countries. The meeting comes after the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Xi in the coming weeks.

Robert Sutter, a Professor of Practice of International Affairs at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs. Sutter's government career saw service as senior specialist and director of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Division of the Congressional Research Service, the National Intelligence Officer for East Asia and the Pacific at the US Government's National Intelligence Council, the China division director at the Department of State's Bureau of Intelligence and Research and professional staff member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sutter’s areas of expertise include U.S.-China relations; China’s rise-domestic and international implications; Chinese foreign relations; Contemporary U.S. policy toward Asia and the Pacific; Political, security and economic development in Asia and the Pacific; and History of China.

