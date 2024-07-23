WASHINGTON (July 23, 2024) – A new CNN poll finds that nearly one in 10 American adults regularly worry they won’t be able to make ends meet. According to the poll, 39% of U.S. adults say they worry most or all of the time that their family’s income won’t be enough to meet expenses, which is up from 28% in December of 2021. The poll finds Americans are now adding side jobs, cutting down on driving and putting more expenses on credit cards.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University can offer insight, analysis and commentary. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialists Tayah Frye at [email protected] and Cate Douglass at [email protected].

Tara Sinclair is the director of the GW Center for Economic Research, which focuses on economic forecasting. Her research models, explains, and forecasts macroeconomic fluctuations and trends. She also evaluates forecasts, particularly with respect to their role in policy and decision-making. She teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in macroeconomics and econometrics. In 2022-2024 she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Macroeconomics in the Office of Economic Policy at the Department of Treasury.

James R. Bailey is a professor of management and the Hochberg Fellow of Leadership Development at the GW School of Business. His expertise includes effective leadership and leadership development, business ethics, managerial decision making, and employee motivation, competence, satisfaction, and performance. Bailey has a PhD in Psychology and ran a column at Psychology Today called At The Helm: Learning the Lessons of Leadership.

