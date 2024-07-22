WASHINGTON (July 22, 2024)— Israeli Prime Minister is set to arrive in Washington DC today. According to Axios, this will be Netanyahu’s “first trip abroad since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that led to the war in Gaza.” Netanyahu will meet with a variety of top U.S. officials, visit the White House on Tuesday and address Congress on Wednesday.

For more context, please consider Gordon Gray, Kuwait Professor of Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Affairs is a retired Ambassador. Gray is an expert in Diplomacy and Statecraft and U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Gray served the US government for 35 years with many foreign assignments.

He teaches Diplomacy and Statecraft, U.S. Foreign Policy in the Middle East, and North Africa After the Arab Spring.

If you wish to speak with Ambassador (ret.) Gordon Gray, please contace Media Relations Specialist Shannon Mitchell at [email protected].

-GW-