Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 1, 2024)—In the “largest settlement secured by a single state,” Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas. The privacy lawsuit was over allegations that Meta, formerly known as Facebook, used biometric data, such as facial recognition, of users without their permission.

For more context on the matter, please consider Alicia Solow-Niederman, Associate Professor of Law at George Washington University Law School. Solow-Niederman is an expert in the intersection of law and technology. Her research focuses on how to regulate emerging technologies, such as AI with an emphasis on algorithmic accountability, data governance and information privacy. Solow-Niederman is a member of the EPIC Advisory Board and has written and taught in privacy law, government use of AI and the likes.

