Newswise — Kroger and Albertsons are going head-to-head with the Federal Trade Commission this week over what would be the biggest supermarket merger in U.S. history. According to The Washington Post, the two companies say the deal would allow them to better compete with supercenters, dollar stores and club, discount and online rivals. However, the FTC claims the deal would reduce competition, raise grocery prices, and diminish working conditions for employees. Federal regulators sued to block the merger earlier this year, which is valued at a $24.6 billion deal.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider David Halliday, teaching associate professor of strategic management & public policy at the George Washington University School of Business. His expertise includes business strategy, corporate strategy, and business ethics and public policy. Halliday’s research also focuses on corporate fraud and the problems that come from myopic (i.e. short-termist or impatient) investors. Halliday has been closely watching the latest news of this deal and can discuss the potential merger between Kroger and Albertsons.

