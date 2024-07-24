WASHINGTON (July 24, 2024) – Vice President Kamala Harris has received a number of key endorsements since President Joe Biden decided to end his re-election campaign; however, some endorsements weigh more heavily than others, particularly when it comes to GenZ voters.

Over the weekend, pop star Charli XCX threw her support behind Harris as the Democratic party’s nominee, which quickly went viral. Content creators edited some of Harris’ most viral quotes to the backing of Charli XCX’s songs. In response, Harris HQ changed its ‘X’ background photo to mirror the singer’s new album, “Brat.” Some high profile pop-culture endorsements have followed, including Beyoncé giving Harris permission to use her song ‘Freedom’ for her presidential campaign.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary on the influence of popular culture, celebrities and music on Harris’ campaign, as well as their social media strategies. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Loren Kajikawa is chair of the music program at The George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts & Design. His main area of research and teaching is American music of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, with special attention to the dynamics of race and politics. Kajikawa’s writings have appeared in American Music, Black Music Research Journal, ECHO: a music-centered journal, Journal of the Society for American Music, and Popular Music and Society, among others.

Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling, is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

-GW-