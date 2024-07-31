Vice President Kamala Harris will be the sole candidate on the Democratic National Committee’s virtual roll call ballot for president, ensuring her status as the party’s presumptive nominee.

Harris garnered overwhelming support from 3,923 delegates, solidifying her nomination following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. The expedited and largely uncontested process culminates in delegate voting, which begins Thursday and concludes by August 5.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, commentary and analysis on the current status of the Harris campaign.

Peter Loge, director of the GW School of Media & Public Affairs, has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, including a presidential appointment at the Food and Drug Administration and senior positions for Sen. Edward Kennedy and three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He currently leads the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at the School of Media and Public Affairs and continues to advise advocates and organizations.

Matt Dallek, a professor at GW’s Graduate School of Political Management, is a political historian with expertise in the intersection of social crises and political transformation, the evolution of the modern conservative movement, and liberalism and its critics. Along with four co-authored books, Dallek is the author of Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right, which explores the history and influence of America’s right-wing activism.

Casey Burgat is the director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management and host of its Mastering the Room podcast. Prior to joining GSPM, Burgat was a Senior Governance Fellow at the R Street Institute where his research focused on issues of congressional capacity and reform. Burgat co-authored Congress Explained: Representation and Lawmaking in the First Branch, a textbook on all things Congress.

