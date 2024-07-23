Iowa’s strict abortion ban, that would prevent most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, is expected to take effect on Monday.

The law which was passed last year will make Iowa one of more than a dozen states with these strict abortion bans. Right now, 14 states have near-total abortion bans and four states ban abortions after six weeks.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary regarding the latest update on this case.

Law

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

Public Health

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy at George Washington University. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations. She most recently worked on an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to protect health and uphold the Emergency Treatment and Labor Act.



