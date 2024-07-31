WASHINGTON (July 31, 2024) – Between Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, you’ll often hear people refer to these women by their first names only. But, it’s unlikely you’ll hear someone refer to President Joe Biden as Joe or former President Donald Trump as Donald.

These three women aren’t alone. Harris’ becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for president has only reignited conversations about gender in politics, highlighting the vast difference between how men and women in positions of power or authority are treated.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, commentary and analysis. To speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Imani M. Cheers, associate professor of digital storytelling, is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. She uses a variety of mediums to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women and girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa.

Cheers says, “This is truly an incredible time to be alive. Witnessing the first Black and Indian American woman become Vice President in 2020 and now becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for President is the definition of a dream deferred. The first person I think of is Shirley Chisholm and her historic campaign in 1972. Now, 52 years later, we are about to witness Vice President Harris become the second Black woman in the history of the United States to run for the highest political seat in the country.

It's incredible AND it's terrifying. James Baldwin once wrote that ‘Black women are the most disrespected members of society’ and if we learned anything from Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign it is that women are held to a higher standard across the spectrum. The level of vitriol we are about to witness is going to be unprecedented and it starts with how we address the Vice President. It's the subtle disrespect by not including her current title when referencing her and what issues will dominate the news cycle from her professional achievements to her personal life choices.”

Shirley Graham, Director, Gender Equality Initiative in International Affairs. Graham is an expert in gender and international peacekeeping; women’s empowerment; women, peace & security. Through her research and teachings, Graham focuses on women and global politics.

When it comes to Vice President Kamala Harris’ U.S. Presidential Bid, Graham has said, “When her supporters call her Kamala it seems like a form of endearment and familiarity. The media, on the other hand, need to be consistent in how they refer to presidential candidates. Nobody refers to Biden as Joe, or Trump as Donald. By only using the vice president's first name hides her title and authority. This is a common tactic used by the patriarchy in an attempt to dismiss powerful women and diminish their influence. Ultimately, it is a form of disrespect.”

-GW-