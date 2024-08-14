Newswise — The Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), a bipartisan bill passed by the Senate to enhance online safety for children, is facing resistance in the House. House GOP leadership expresses concerns over potential censorship and overreach, despite broad Senate support.

Advocates remain hopeful, citing the urgency of addressing online harms and the potential to pass the bill before the year ends. The bill's future is uncertain, with the House considering possible markups and strategic legislative maneuvers.

If you would like to speak with an expert on this matter, please consider Mohana Mukherjee, visiting faculty, is a sociologist specializing in crime, cyber-criminology, and youth conflict. With over a decade of experience in the field of sociology, particularly in the realm of crime and deviance, her research pursuits cover a range of themes, including investigations into school bullying, youth conflict dynamics, the intricate interplay between sexual assault and criminal conduct, as well as cyber-criminology with a specific focus on cyberbullying and image-based sexual harassment.

If you would like to connect with Prof. Mukherjee, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Tayah Frye at [email protected].

-GW-