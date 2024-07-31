WASHINGTON (July 31, 2024) -- Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in a strike in the Iranian capital of Tehran. According to The New York Times, both Hamas and Iran are accusing Israel of killing Haniyeh, who led the group’s political operations from exile in Qatar. The latest development is increasing concerns of a larger conflict in the region.

If you would like more content on this matter, please consider Sina Azodi, a visiting scholar and lecturer of international affairs at the George Washington University. He teaches a graduate course on Iran’s foreign policy in the Middle East. His research interests include international security, nuclear nonproliferation, and U.S.-Iranian relations. Azodi's current research involves exploring the roots of the Iranian nuclear program and his dissertation, "Continuity and Change in Iranian Nuclear Program," critically investigates the Iranian nuclear program since its inception in 1950s until 2003. Azodi can address what this might mean for the region more broadly.

If you would like to speak with Sina Azodi, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

-GW-