Newswise — A major IT outage has disrupted critical infrastructure services worldwide today. According to the New York Times, “the outage was attributed to a software update issued by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm whose software is used by myriad industries around the world.”

Airlines appear to be the worst hit, with major carriers in the U.S. Europe, Asia and the Middle East having to delay and cancel thousands of flights. Earlier this morning, airlines told passengers it didn’t owe them anything more than rebooked flights with waived fees. But as the NYT’s reports, the U.S. Department of Transportation says the outage is within airlines’ control, which means they must follow through with their commitments to travelers.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh, a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism.

"The recent worldwide IT outage impacting major airline flights underscores the vulnerability of airline systems. As it reminds many travelers of the 2022 Southwest Airlines meltdown, this incident highlights the imperative for the Department of Transportation and FAA to collaborate with private sector stakeholders to alleviate traveler inconvenience and anxiety,” Suh says.

“Travelers should use real-time flight tracking apps, consider travel insurance with trip disruption coverage, and have backup plans for accommodations and transportation. Moreover, reviewing the Department of Transportation’s Airline Customer Service Dashboard or the flightrights.gov dashboard can provide valuable foresight. Thorough planning and informed decisions can significantly mitigate the impact of such unexpected events on the travel experience."

