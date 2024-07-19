Newswise — WASHINGTON (July 19, 2024) – A major IT outage has impacted services worldwide, disrupting banks, hospitals and medical services, and critical infrastructure. According to CNN, “the outage appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by Crowdstrike, on Microsoft Windows systems.” Airlines appear to be the worst hit this morning, with major carriers in the U.S. Europe, Asia and the Middle East having to delay and cancel thousands of flights.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight and analysis on the computer outage. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations at [email protected].

Cybersecurity

Scott White is an Associate Professor and Director of the Cybersecurity Program and Cyber Academy. He holds a Queen’s Commission and was an Officer with the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command and White was also an Officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. In 2010, White joined MONAD Security Audit Systems as an Associate Consultant. White has consulted with a variety of law enforcement agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. His expertise includes cybersecurity, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and infrastructure protection.

Connie Peterson Uthoff is the Program Director, Cybersecurity Strategy and Information Management, and Assistant Professor. She is an expert in national security, international relations and cyber concerns. Uthoff explores areas related to cyber intelligence, risk, critical infrastructure, cyber threats, nation state cyber aggression and cybersecurity in the fourth industrial revolution.

Travel

Jungho Suh, a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism.

Healthcare

Andrew Meltzer is a professor of emergency medicine and the chief of the clinical research section at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He has experience working with two successful technology companies as a chief medical officer and can discuss how physicians handle patient care during computer outages.

Neal Sikka is a professor of emergency medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He is also the chief of the Innovative Practice & Telemedicine Section at the GW Medical Faculty Associates and can discuss how telemedicine can be impacted by a computer system error.

