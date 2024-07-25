The NBA and WNBA have each inked monumental media deals. On Wednesday, the NBA signed an 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video, rejecting an offer from Warner Bros. Discovery that the league said wasn’t a true match. The 2024-25 season will be the last for TNT after a nearly four-decade run.

Meanwhile, the WNBA announced a new 11-year media rights deal featuring partnerships with Disney, Amazon Prime Video and new rights holder NBCUniversal. The Associated Press reports the WNBA will receive $200 million a year. By comparison, the league’s current media deal is valued at $60 million a year. The players’ union have expressed concern the league is being undervalued.

