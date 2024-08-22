Newswise — The FDA has given the greenlight to Pfizer and Moderna for updated Covid-19 vaccines for the fall.

The updated vaccines are for people ages 6 months and older and are aimed to target the most recent strain, KP.2.



The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].



Michael Knight is an assistant professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can discuss Covid-19 vaccines and what we know about the updated version.



David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW Vaccine Research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He was also the principal investigator for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial at GW.



Emily R. Smith is an assistant professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences.



Tony Yang, is a professor in health policy at the GW School of Nursing with a joint appointment at the Milken Institute School of Public Health in the Department of Health Policy and Management. He recently wrote a book on vaccine law and policy.

