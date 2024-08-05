Newswise — WASHINGTON– Violent far-right, anti-immigration rallies in the U.K. persist after a deadly stabbing spree of three young girls and wounded others at a children’s dance and yoga class in England. NPR reports, “The attack has triggered Islamophobic and anti-immigration sentiments in the U.K., leading to hundreds of arrests, dozens of officers injured, and multiple buildings damaged — including a mosque and a hotel known to have housed asylum seekers.”

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight and analysis on the current state of immigration policy in the US. If you would like to speak with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialist Tayah Frye at [email protected] and Shannon Mitchell at [email protected].

Immigration Policy

Elizabeth Vaquera is the inaugural Director of the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute and an Associate Professor of Sociology and Public Policy and Public Administration at the George Washington University. Vaquera's research focuses on vulnerable and diverse groups, particularly Latinos/as and immigrants. Her work has analyzed the character and importance of immigrant status, race, and ethnic identity in outcomes such as education, health, and emotional and social well-being. In addition to an extensive body of work published in leading peer-reviewed journals, Vaquera is the co-author of several books, the most recent of which, Education and Immigration, examines the educational experiences of immigrants and their children living in the U.S.

Law

Cori Alonso-Yoder is an Associate Professor of Fundamentals of Lawyering at the GW Law School. Alonso-Yoder is nationally recognized scholar on immigration legislation and the impacts of state, local and federal laws on immigrant communities. She specializes on the health policy of immigration.

-GW-