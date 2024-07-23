Delta Air Lines is still reeling from Friday’s global computer outage, which impacted everything from hospitals and banks to air travel. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced today it has opened an investigation into Delta, which is still struggling to restore operations. Delta canceled more flights this morning and the airline is warning the meltdown may continue through the week.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Jungho Suh, a teaching assistant professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business. His areas of expertise include service management, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), entrepreneurship, human resource issues in the service industry, sustainability & ESG reporting in the travel industry, digital platforms in tourism & hospitality, and gastronomy tourism.

On the continued meltdown with Delta Air Lines and the new DOT probe, Suh says:

"The disruption in the aviation industry caused by the global IT outage is still ongoing. Delta's massive cancellations stood out among other airlines, leading to the Transportation Department’s investigation.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg’s recent policy announcement to protect travelers' rights was commendable and a significant step toward correcting the course in the U.S. business ecosystem. For decades, deregulation and privatization have dominated the U.S. economy, often at the expense of essential public services, infrastructure, and consumer rights. The Department of Transportation's Aviation Consumer Protection policy, as epitomized by FlightRights.gov, will be tested thoroughly in the Delta case.

Travelers are recommended to check their flight information directly from the airline's apps or website. Popular real-time flight tracking apps, such as Flightradar24 or FlightAware, are good supplementary resources for up-to-date information. Moreover, reviewing the Transportation Department’s Aviation Consumer Protection page (https://www.transportation. gov/airconsumer) can provide travelers with valuable information on how to file a consumer complaint and the refund guidelines. Thorough planning and informed decisions can significantly mitigate the impact of such unexpected events on the travel experience."

