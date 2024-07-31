WASHINGTON (July 31, 2024) – At least 16 people have died in violent protests and clashes in Venezuela since the country’s election on Sunday, in which President Nicolás Maduro declared victory despite widespread accusations of fraud. According to The Washington Post, “protesters are demanding Maduro publish voting data in an election they say he stole, and the authoritarian socialist has responded with force.”

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Leonard C. Sekelick, professorial lecturer at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs. Sekelick has taught at GW for nearly 30 years, with longstanding interest in Venezuela and in-depth knowledge of the country. He also has special expertise related to Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Colombia, having spent a lot of time in each of these countries.

Sekelick first visited Venezuela in 1993 and has been following politics and government there ever since. He says, “Maduro claimed victory in presidential elections in 2013, 2018, and, now again, in 2024. I was sorry to see Maduro win in 2013 and have been lamenting his staying power since then. It remains to be seen whether the Maduro regime can last through 2024. Millions of Venezuelans have voted with their feet over the past decade and sought out better lives elsewhere. Maduro's most recent ‘win’ will only cause many more to do the same.”

