WASHINGTON (July 23, 2024)-- Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) claims Democrats feel inclined to back Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential nomination due to her race. If elected, Harris would be the first woman, first Black woman and first woman of South Asian descent to become president.

Further, Fox Business senior correspondent Charles Gasparino penned an op-ed in The New York Post, arguing that Harris could become America's first "DEI president" due to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Gasparino's claim that Harris’ success is attributed to diversity programs rather than merit sparked backlash, drawing accusations of perpetuating white supremacist myths.

Imani M. Cheers is an associate professor of digital storytelling. She is also the Director of Academic Adventures for Planet Forward. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. She can discuss a variety of topics, including policy coverage related to women and girls as well as media literacy during the election cycle.

Dr. Dwayne Kwaysee Wright is assistant professor of higher education administration. His research and social activism seek to advance educational opportunity and equity for all students, particularly those historically oppressed and marginalized in American society. He can discuss how identity affects the experience in higher education. His areas of empirical research interest include access, diversity, and equity policies for underserved populations in higher education; the use and influence of social science research in/on law; undergraduate and professional Multicultural Greek Life; and critical race theory & critical pedagogy in post-secondary education. His legal research interest focuses primarily on education law, First Amendment jurisprudence and American equal protection theory.

Jasmine Smith is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at George Washington University. She studies American Politics with a focus on Race, Ethnicity and Politics, political behavior, and representation. Smith’s work examines how Black American’s racial identity shapes political attitudes and behavior, and interactions with political institutions. Her most recent book project, Electability Politics: How and Why Black Americans Vote in Primary Elections asks: How do Black Americans make vote choice decisions in primary elections?

