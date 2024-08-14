Newswise — The human parvovirus B19 activity in the United States is increasing, according to the CDC.

This is a seasonal respiratory virus that is transmitted through respiratory droplets by people with symptomatic or asymptomatic infections. The virus, which is infectious, shows signs of flu-like symptoms.



In the warning to health care providers, the CDC said the proportion of people who tested positive for antibodies increased throughout all ages since 2022.

Michael Knight, is an assistant professor of medicine at GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Emily R. Smith, an assistant professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.



Jennifer Walsh is a clinical assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing and primarily teaches pediatrics and health assessment.

