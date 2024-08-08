Newswise — Recent data from the CDC shows improvements in mental health among U.S. highschoolers.



The data looked at health behaviors and experiences of high school students comparing 2021 and 2023. While the data shows positive results, the report also shows an increase in school absenteeism due to safety concerns.

The study found decreases in the percentage of students who experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and a decrease among female students who considered attempting suicide.

The report also highlights some concerning increases, including more teens experiencing high levels of violence in school.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Lorenzo Norris, is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and chief wellness officer at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Rhonda Schwindt, associate professor of nursing in the GW School of Nursing leads efforts to prepare future nurse practitioners in providing affirming mental health care to transgender and gender-expansive patients.



Tony Roberson, an associate professor of nursing, is a mental health expert in the GW School of Nursing. He is an expert on anxiety, depression and childhood development.





