Newswise — NASA is turning to SpaceX to bring two Boeing Starliner astronauts back from the International Space Station.

The astronauts, who have been in orbit since June, will now return via the SpaceX Dragon vehicle in February. The Starliner's test flight was supposed to last nine days.

Paul Slaboch is the chair of the Mechanical, Aerospace, and Acoustical Engineering Department and the director of the Aerospace Engineering program. He can speak about what this means for Boeing and the future of crewed spaceflight.