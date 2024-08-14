Newswise — The Biden administration has introduced the "Time is Money" initiative, a new governmentwide effort aimed at eliminating complex processes that cost customers time and money.

This expansion of the administration's crackdown on junk fees targets practices like difficult refund procedures, subscription cancellations, and lengthy customer service wait times. The initiative will implement new rules to make it easier for consumers to manage subscriptions, address automated service issues, and streamline health claim submissions.

Sullivan recently published this commentary on junk fees where she discusses how, if unchanged, the FTC’s latest ruling could make it a candidate for nullification through the Congressional Review Act (CRA).

