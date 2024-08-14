Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 14, 2024) – A bill to regulate artificial intelligence in California is stirring debate among state lawmakers, tech companies, investors and activists. According to The New York Times, the bill would require companies to test the safety of AI technologies before releasing them to the public and it would also allow California’s attorney general to sue companies if their technologies cause serious harm. Supporters say the measures would help prevent disasters and put guardrails on tech companies. Opponents argue it’ll stifle the progress of such technologies.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary.

Susan Ariel Aaronson, research professor of international affairs, is the director of the GW Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub. She is also co-PI at the NSF Trustworthy AI Institute, TRAILS, at GW, where she leads research on data and AI governance. At the Hub, Aaronson currently directs projects on governing data for generative AI, ensuring that data is globally accurate, complete, and representative and on AI protectionism. The Hub is the only organization in the world that maps the governance of public, proprietary and personal data at the domestic and international levels. Overall, Aaronson’s research focuses on AI governance, data governance, international trade, competitiveness in data-driven services such as XR and AI and digital trade.

Patrick Hall, a teaching assistant professor of decision sciences, teaches data ethics, business analytics, and machine learning classes. Prior to joining the GW School of Business, Patrick co-founded BNH.AI, a boutique law firm focused on AI governance and risk management. He led H2O.ai's efforts in responsible AI, resulting in one of the world's first commercial applications for explainability and bias mitigation in machine learning. Hall also conducts research in support of NIST's AI risk management framework and is affiliated with leading fair lending and AI risk management advisory firms. He can discuss topics related to building trustworthy AI, bias in AI systems, and AI regulation efforts, among other AI-related issues.

