Newswise — ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eXeX, a pioneering med tech company utilizing artificial intelligence and spatial computing to optimize surgical procedures, today announced the successful closing of a $5.8 million priced seed round. This milestone comes just two years after the company's inception and marks a significant step forward in its mission to enhance surgical healthcare globally.

eXeX Secures $5.8M in Seed Funding to Revolutionize Surgical Procedures Worldwide

Founded in 2022, eXeX has built a revolutionary platform that allows surgical teams to onboard staff and complete surgical procedures with increased efficiency and accuracy. The company has patented its technology, which has been utilized in over 2,000 live surgeries across three continents, yielding incredible results.

"We are grateful for our investment partners and alpha sites for their participation and brilliant insights that have contributed to our purposeful evolution forward, hitting every milestone to date," said Dr. Robert Masson, CEO of eXeX.

In addition to the funding milestone, eXeX is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Dykier as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Michael joins eXeX from DAS Labs, where he was the founder and a pioneer in mixed reality-based software development. He brings extensive experience with artificial intelligence and immersive technology to the team.

"I am excited to join eXeX at such a pivotal time," said Michael Dykier. "The company's innovative approach to integrating AI and spatial computing in surgical procedures is truly groundbreaking. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of development and ensuring our technology transforms surgical practices worldwide."

The funds raised in this seed round will be used to accelerate the development of the platform and support its upcoming commercial debut. eXeX is set to launch commercially in early 2025, with initial availability at select hospitals across the United States and United Kingdom.

For more information about eXeX and its technology, please visit www.exex.ai