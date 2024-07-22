Scientists predict that 2024 may outrank last year as the hottest year on record. As Americans continue to grapple with the summer heat, many are wondering, "Should I be exercising outside?"

Now, as seen in this video, a New York Institute of Technology expert explains why safely acclimating to exercising in hotter environments has its benefits.

Alexander Rothstein, M.S., instructor and coordinator for New York Tech’s exercise science program, discusses the safest times to exercise outside, the importance of staying hydrated, and how the body acclimates to the heat. He notes that, by safely performing outdoor exercise in hotter months, athletes can increase beneficial proteins found in many tissues, including the heart, lungs, and skeletal muscles.

“Work your way up or spend certain amounts of time maybe increasing the duration over a training period to get used to the hot weather. That's very important,” says Rothstein, a certified strength and conditioning coach. “Our bodies develop something called ‘heat shock proteins,’ which literally help us handle the shock of the heat.”

He also discusses why athletes training for summer races or other outdoor athletic events can benefit from training in conditions that mimic competition settings, as well as how heat can increase workout intensity.

“[When performed in hotter settings] the same amount of exercise may require more energy expended, so you can get more bang for your buck. The stress is also greater. Therefore, your body is going to spend more time adapting or will need to adapt to a greater extent for training in the heat compared to a temperature-controlled environment.”

