Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., August 29, 2024 – At the 2024 Academic Nursing Leadership Conference (ANLC), taking place on October 14-16, in Washington, DC, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) will honor several individuals and member institutions with awards for their outstanding contributions to nursing education, research, and practice.

Dr. Marion Broome, Dean Emerita of the School of Nursing at Duke University, will be honored with the John P. McGovern Lectureship Award. Dr. Broome is being recognized for her groundbreaking work leading academic-practice partnerships and advancing nursing science. Her presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 15 at 5:00 pm (ET). In her presentation, titled Gratitude and Blessings: A Stroll Through the Last Half Century of Nursing, Dr. Broome will guide attendees on a journey from the 1970s to the present and talk about the evolution of the nursing profession and discipline during that time, sharing her personal experiences and insights on the progress and contributions of the nursing profession.

The 2024 Lois Capps Policy Luminary Award recipient is Dr. Betty Rambur, professor from the University of Rhode Island School of Nursing. Introduced in 2009, the Policy Luminary Award recognizes an outstanding nursing leader who has made a significant impact in transforming policy to improve the health of the nation. Dr. Rambur has been a long-time champion of nursing who currently serves as an expert on the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, AACN’s Health Policy Advisory Council, and as a State Grassroots Liaison. Her leadership continues to be an inspiration for the next generation of nurses.

AACN member institutions will also be honored with the following awards at the October conference:

The Innovations in Professional Nursing Education Award recognizes pioneering initiatives launched by schools of nursing committed to re-envisioning traditional models of nursing education and leading change. This year’s recipients include:

Old Dominion University - Public Colleges and Universities Category

Samuel Merritt University - Private Colleges and Universities Category

The Exemplary Academic-Practice Partnership Awards are presented annually to AACN member schools and their clinical partners recognizing highly productive and model academic-practice partnerships. This year’s recipients include:

The College of St. Scholastica and Essentia

University of Minnesota and Collaboratory of Collaboratories

UT Health San Antonio and Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital

Congratulations to all of these outstanding leaders and institutions who are shaping the future of nursing through excellence in education, research, and practice. AACN invites deans/directors and affiliated assistant/associate deans/directors to join us in October at the ANLC to connect, collaborate, and advance nursing education.

