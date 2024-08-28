Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 28, 2024) -- Cardiac physicians and investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai will share new research and clinical insights at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in London Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
“This meeting is a unique opportunity for the leading heart experts in the U.S. to meet experts from around the world,” said Eduardo Marbán, MD, PhD, executive director of the Smidt Heart Institute and the Mark S. Siegel Family Foundation Distinguished Professor. “Our faculty look forward to leading lectures, collaborating on research ideas and discussing how to improve patient care.”
Smidt Heart Institute Experts and Sessions
- Christine Albert, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Cardiology and the Lee and Harold Kapelovitz Distinguished Chair in Cardiology, will discuss the management of comorbidities and outcomes in atrial fibrillation and risk factors for atrial fibrillation and stroke prediction.
- Damini Dey, PhD, professor of Biomedical Sciences, will share the latest advances in artificial intelligence for cardiovascular imaging.
- Martha Gulati, MD, director of Preventive Cardiology, will participate in discussions about heart function testing in coronary artery disease and the comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction in patients with chronic coronary syndromes. Gulati will also participate in a debate about whether menopausal women should be prescribed hormone replacement therapy to reduce their risk for cardiovascular disease.
- Aakriti Gupta, MD, assistant professor of Cardiology, will share considerations for lifetime management of aortic stenosis.
- John Gordon Harold, MD, professor of Medicine, will discuss cardiovascular outcome studies in older adults.
- Raj Makkar, MD, associate director of the Smidt Heart Institute, will detail innovations and future frontiers in aortic, mitral and tricuspid valve therapies.
Research Presentations
- Postdoctoral scientist Jolien Geers, PhD, will present the late-breaking science presentation “Aortic Valve Calcific Volume by Computed Tomography Angiography in Patients With Aortic Stenosis.”
- Assistant professor Aakriti Gupta, MD, will present “ValveVision AI — A Multimodal Language Model for Qualitative Reporting of the Aortic Valve in Echocardiography.”
- Cardiology fellow Rishi Trivedi, MD, will present “Multi-Modality Deep Learning Model for Prediction of Chronic Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease.”
- Project scientist Yuki Sahashi, MD, will present “Using Deep Learning to Predict Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Findings From Echocardiography Videos.”
