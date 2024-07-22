WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society’s Chief Policy Officer will be among the speakers at House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro’s (CT-03) press conference to highlight the dangers of 2025 federal government funding proposals that would cut funding for biomedical research and public health.



DeLauro will be joined by the Endocrine Society’s Chief Policy Officer Mila Becker and other education, environmental, labor, and health experts and community leaders to discuss the impact steep cuts would have on hardworking Americans. The press conference will take place Tuesday, July 23, at 10:15 AM in Ranking Member DeLauro’s United States Capitol Office (H-323).



Ranking Member DeLauro will provide donuts and coffee to help prepare for the next two weeks of avoidable appropriations chaos.



DETAILS:

WHO:

House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro (CT-03)

Chief Policy Officer of the Endocrine Society Mila Becker

President and CEO of National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association Clare Coleman

Superintendent of Mayfield City Schools Michael J. Barnes

Secretary-Treasurer of AFL CIO Fred Raymond

Executive Director at Coalition on Human Needs Debbie Weinstein

Public Citizen Co-President Rob Weissman

League of Conservation Voters Senior Government Affairs Advocate David Shadburn



WHAT: Press conference on how House 2025 funding bills will harm the programs and services that hardworking Americans depend on.



WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 10:15 AM



WHERE: H-323 in the U.S. Capitol



