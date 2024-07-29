About one in five adults in the U.S. live with a mental illness.

It’s likely everyone knows someone going through a tough time mentally with no sure treatment. But a new approach called spirituality healthcare - could work alongside traditional mental healthcare to strengthen mental health, lower depression, prevent suicide and much more.

Christina Puchalski, director of the George Washington University Institute for Spirituality and Health is a pioneer and international leader in the movement to integrate spirituality into healthcare in both clinical settings and medical education.

Spiritual health defined as meaning, purpose and connectedness has different layers. It involves serving patients - spending time with them, holding their hands, and talking about what is important to them. Or it can include explaining ways to practice spiritual care and focusing on patients' spirituality.

The American Medical Association recently passed a resolution to encourage education for physicians on spiritual health. Healthcare industry leaders believe integrating spirituality into healthcare can translate into better care for patients. If you would like to schedule an interview with Christina Puchalski please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum at [email protected].