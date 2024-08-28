Newswise — DETROIT, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive Care Services (CCS), in partnership with ECLS Virtual Advisors (EVA) and Orrum Clinical Analytics, is proud to introduce ECLS 360: a cutting-edge initiative poised to redefine extracorporeal care. To showcase their expertise, ECLS 360 is hosting a special event to display their groundbreaking offerings in extracorporeal care. "Ask the Experts" will take place on September 29 from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM at Fort Pontchartrain Hotel, 2 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226.

The event aims to highlight ECLS 360's innovative approach to extracorporeal life support (ECLS) care. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with vendors, take part in VR demos, and experience live simulations.

"This is an exciting week for the ECLS community as we can showcase the capabilities of ECLS 360," said Thomas Chancy, Vice President of Pediatrics & ECLS. "We are eager to demonstrate how ECLS 360 can transform extracorporeal care. Our vision extends beyond traditional boundaries, to encompass services built to foster collaboration and improve patient outcomes - even in the face of the most complex medical challenges."

ECLS 360 focuses on:

Unified Innovation: Propelling ECLS Forward

Expert Advisory

24/7 Virtual Monitoring

Tech-Forward Solutions

Adaptive Excellence: Building a Sustainable ECLS Future

Dynamic Staffing Solutions

Holistic Program Development

Immersive Clinical Education

Collaborative Precision: Catalyzing Data-Driven ECLS Care

Advanced Analytics

Data Integration & Security

Predictive Insights

ECLS 360 is a unique collaboration between Comprehensive Care Services (CCS), Orrum, and ECLS Virtual Advisors (EVA). Chancy states that ECLS 360 is more than a collaboration; it's a revolution in Extracorporeal Life Support. "By combining the expertise of three pioneers, we've created a 360-degree approach that is comprehensive, innovative, and patient-centric."

Comprehensive iECLS provides administrative, educational, and staffing solutions, Orrum integrates clinical data analytics, and EVA enhances the partnership with top-tier clinical education, program guidance, and remote patient monitoring.

For more information about ECLS 360 please visit https://ecls360.com/ and to register for the event, visit https://ecls360.com/registration/ or contact 734.228.4740.

About Comprehensive Care Services

Comprehensive Care Services (CCS) is a leader in extracorporeal technology, proudly offering perfusion services nationwide since 2002. With our extensive experience, we've launched Comprehensive iECLS—an innovative platform designed to advance ECLS care by bridging gaps between research, practice, and emerging standards, optimizing ECLS therapy.

About Orrum

Orrum Clinical Analytics was born from a commitment to patient quality and safety by leaders in perfusion and extracorporeal life support services, as these pioneers sought to deliver life-saving innovations and share critical lessons learned with everyone.

About EVA

ECLS Virtual Advisors (EVA) specializes in providing expert advisory services in the realm of extracorporeal care. Leveraging virtual platforms, they offer comprehensive consultations and solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.