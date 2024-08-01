Newswise — DALLAS (SMU) – As our planet continues to experience record-breaking temperatures, we earthlings need to consider how extreme heat impacts our well-being. Several SMU experts are available to comment on how extreme heat increases air pollution, impacts plastic water bottles, influences the effectiveness of medications, affects productivity and social interactions and how tree shade can cool down our neighborhoods.



Barbara Minsker

Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering

How lack of tree canopies and shade impacts neighborhoods during extreme heat.

Andrew Quicksall

Associate Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering

How chemicals can leach into drinking water when plastic water bottles are exposed to extreme heat for a period of time.

Farnoosh Nouri

Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Counseling

How extreme heat can influence the effectiveness of medications and make people more susceptible to the negative effects of higher temperatures. Also, extreme heat can harm everyday performance by increasing feelings of fatigue/tiredness and impact mental health by causing fewer social interactions.



John Easton

Associate Chair, Civil and Environmental Engineering

Why hot, sunny days are a recipe for more air pollution, which populations are most affected – and what they can do.



