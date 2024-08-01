Newswise — The Chicago-based Duality quantum accelerator has accepted its fourth cohort of startups into its program as the quantum revolution arrives in Illinois.

The five startups in this cohort are developing products and solutions across the quantum technology landscape that includes quantum computing, sensing, and communication, and will look to evolve their technologies and business practices to succeed in various industries like biomedicine and aerospace.

Duality is led by the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Chicago and the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), along with founding partners, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Argonne National Laboratory, and P33. To date, Duality startups that have completed the program have raised more than $20 million.

Launched in April 2021, Duality is a first-of-its-kind accelerator aimed at supporting next-generation startups focused on quantum science and technology. The 12-month program provides world-class business and entrepreneurship training from its partner institutions and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Together, these startups embody the dynamic and transformative potential of quantum technology across computing, sensing, and communication. Participating in Duality marks a significant step forward in unlocking their groundbreaking solutions,” said Duality Director Ezunial (Eze) Burts III. “It’s incredible to see such a broad spectrum of startups joining the Duality program at a time of such great momentum for the Chicago region’s quantum ecosystem.”

Earlier this year, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker allocated an additional $500 million in the state’s budget for quantum computing, and last week, the state of Illinois announced that it will build a first-of-its-kind quantum campus on the Chicago’s South Side. The Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park will feature research labs, testbeds, a unique cryogenic facility, and more premier resources as well as the multimillion-dollar Illinois-DARPA Quantum Proving Ground that was announced last week.

“The development of Chicago’s robust quantum ecosystem, including the newly-announced quantum technology campus, will positively impact businesses across the region,” said Samir Mayekar, managing director of the Polsky Center. “The very same ingredients that allowed Silicon Valley to thrive are coming together here in Chicago. Anchor institutions, including universities, government agencies, corporate partners and investors will enable startups to grow locally with the necessary talent and connections to funding. As this ecosystem continues to grow, Duality startups will be able to capitalize on this infrastructure.”

Duality Cohort 4 Startups:

SynthBits (Chicago, Illinois) is a quantum sensing company building quantum microscopes that will accelerate advancements in medicine, diagnostics and research.

(Urbana, Illinois) is introducing efficient quantum memories to expedite the adoption of quantum communication, computing, and metrology technologies.

(Wilmington, Delaware) is a quantum computing company specializing in real-time software for extremely complex optimization problems in aerospace, defense, and energy, which are beyond the reach of current classical computing alone.

(Frisco, Texas) is developing a portable high sensitivity quantum sensor and a platform for quantum AR/VR simulations.

(Broomfield, Colorado) is making quantum computing more accessible by offering tools for developers, including an advanced quantum simulator for quantum circuits.

Through Duality, each startup will receive $50,000 in unrestricted funding and mentorship from top quantum experts. Selected startups will have the opportunity to explore partnerships and access some of the region’s state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for advanced computing, nanofabrication, atomic-scale measurement, quantum testbeds, and other premier resources.

The selected ventures were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants from across the globe, vetted by an internal review process, and approved by Duality’s Governing Board.

