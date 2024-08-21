Newswise — The UCLA Department of Neurology has appointed Dr. Latisha Sharma, MD, as the new director of the UCLA Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Sharma, a professor of Neurology at UCLA, was director of the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center-UCLA Comprehensive Stroke Center prior to her appointment. Other program appointments held by Sharma include director of the UCLA TeleStroke Program and associate director of the Vascular Neurology Residency Program. Sharma is also co-chair of the Los Angeles Stroke Society and serves on the National Institutes of Health Stroke Prevention Workgroup, American Heart Association Minority Affairs Committee and the American Heart Association Stroke Emergency Care Committee.

Sharma will succeed Dr. David Liebeskind, MD, who directed the Comprehensive Stroke Center for the past six years. Liebeskind will continue to work in the stroke center through leading the Vascular Neurology Fellowship, clinical care and research.

Founded in 1995, the Comprehensive Stroke Center is recognized as a world-leading center for managing cerebral vascular disease.

More information about the Comprehensive Stroke Center can be found online at uclahealth.org/medical-services/neurology/stroke