Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Newsweek and Statista are proud to announce that Gopal Gupta, MD affiliated with Loyola Medicine has earned a position in the America's Best Prostate Cancer Surgeons 2024 list. This is an exclusive list of only 150 doctors in the country. Congratulations on this achievement!

In an era of informed decision-making, it is increasingly important for patients to make well-founded choices about which doctor to consult for their specific condition. To support this process, Statista and Newsweek have partnered to provide a comprehensive resource: America's Best Prostate Cancer Surgeons 2024.



The ranking was released on the Newsweek website on June 12th and published in the enclosed print edition of Newsweek Magazine.

America's Best Prostate Cancer Surgeons 2024 were determined based on four data sources:

Physician Performance Data: Based on Medicare data from CareJourney in 2022, an evaluation of the physician’s performed procedures was conducted. Recommendations from Peers: During the survey period from March to April 2024, thousands of medical experts (physicians with knowledge in the field of prostate cancer, managers/administrators, and other medical professionals in the field of prostate cancer) were invited to an online survey via Newsweek.com. Quality Assessment: For recommendations in their own state, participants were asked to assess the quality of care (e.g. treatments, follow-up care, use of most recent equipment) for each prostate cancer surgeon. Certifications : Board certification by the American Board of Urology was taken into consideration for all eligible prostate cancer surgeons.

Based on the results of the study, Dr. Gupta affiliated with Loyola Medicine is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Prostate Cancer Surgeons 2024.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Dr. Gupta is a world-class clinician," said Shawn P. Vincent, President and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "He has helped establish Loyola as a leader in robotic surgery and cutting-edge urologic cancer surgery treatments. We are fortunate to have his expertise on our team."