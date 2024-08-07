Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that highly experienced human resources leader and author Claire Fox has been appointed to the role of Chief People Officer.

Claire joins the Digital Science Executive Team at a time of growth for the company, with its continued mission to drive progress for all through research and innovation.

Based in London, UK, Claire has more than 20 years’ HR experience, initially in national, European and global HR leadership roles in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector at Unilever. She then moved into international development, with senior leadership roles including Chief People Officer at Save the Children International and Chief Operating Officer at Unicef UK.

Most recently, Claire founded and ran her own business in senior leadership coaching, and also led the HR function and then the Digital Data and Technology function at British Red Cross, before joining Digital Science.

She is also the author of Work-Life Symbiosis: The Model for Happiness and Balance (2015, LID Publishing).

Digital Science CEO Dr Daniel Hook said: “I am pleased to warmly welcome Claire to Digital Science. It is clear from her impressive achievements that she enhances Digital Science’s Executive team with her exceptional skills and a mission-driven approach. We hear a lot about the importance of talent in technology companies today, but it is only through authentically living our values that we can make progress in our mission to improve the research ecosystem. I know that Claire is the champion that we need to develop our team to be able to make a positive difference.”

Claire Fox said: “My experience working in international development helped me understand the importance of research in driving systemic change in the world, whether that be in relation to climate change, poverty, discrimination or hunger. So when I found Digital Science, which believes research is the single most powerful transformational force for the long-term improvement of society, I knew it was the right organization for me.

“Digital Science is at an exciting point in its growth journey as an organization. It’s great to have the opportunity to be part of that and I look forward to using my experience, passion and authentic leadership to contribute to that journey,” Claire said.

Digital Science’s Executive Team consists of:

Daniel Hook , Chief Executive

, Chief Executive Stephen Leicht , President

, President Paula del Campo , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Claire Fox , Chief People Officer

, Chief People Officer Mario Diwersy , Chief Technology Officer

, Chief Technology Officer Fedor Zeyer , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Alex Hodgson , Chief Commercial Officer

, Chief Commercial Officer Amye Kendall , Interim Chief Product Officer

, Interim Chief Product Officer Alison Mitchell , Chief of Staff

, Chief of Staff Mark Sweny, General Counsel

