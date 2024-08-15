Newswise — El Paso, Texas — National organizations continue to recognize talented leaders at Texas Tech Health El Paso.

Araceli Moreno, M.Ed., is part of an important team in the university’s Student Affairs and Student Engagement office that helps students navigate a path to success.

Moreno, associate director of financial aid and veterans affairs coordinator, was recently selected for a prestigious nine-month leadership development program hosted by AACRAO, the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.

Moreno is one of 10 scholars from across the United States chosen to participate in the 2024-2025 ASCEND program, which aims to prepare mid-career professionals from historically underrepresented backgrounds for leadership positions in student enrollment management, a field dedicated to student success in higher education.

“Participating in this program is an incredible opportunity to not only advance my professional skills but also contribute more effectively to the success and well-being of our students,” Moreno said. “I'm eager to apply the knowledge and insights gained to make a meaningful impact at Texas Tech Health Paso and further my career in higher education administration.”

ASCEND will expose the scholars to curriculum, coaching and mentorship as it teaches the concepts of strategic enrollment management, known as SEM. SEM is a comprehensive process, focusing on the end-to-end higher education journey: attracting students, enrolling and retaining them, and finally, graduating them.

Moreno describes SEM as a holistic approach to managing students’ higher-education experience.

“It involves collaboration with different departments: admissions, financial aid, student services, and student affairs to ensure an institution meets its enrollment goals and, most importantly, supports student success,” she said.

ASCEND will provide countless learning and networking opportunities for Moreno and her fellow program scholars. Three times a month, they will participate in two-hour virtual classroom sessions led by AACRAO’s team of SEM faculty and coaches, representing universities across North America.

The scholars also will travel to attend events and conferences across the country to learn from seasoned SEM experts and mentors. Destinations include AACRAO’s 34th annual SEM Conference in Boston in November and the organization’s 110th Annual Meeting in Seattle in March 2025.

Moreno looks forward to using the knowledge she gains from the program – and the valuable connections she makes in the higher-education field – to elevate student success at Texas Tech Health El Paso. As an ASCEND scholar, Moreno will shine bright as a leader in the Student Affairs and Student Engagement office.

“The ASCEND Leadership Development Program will equip me with invaluable skills in team management, decision-making, and mentorship, enabling me to inspire and guide my team more effectively,” Moreno said. “By honing these leadership abilities, I can better support student success through strategic planning, fostering a collaborative environment, and advocating for their academic and personal growth.”

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.