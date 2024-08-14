Newswise — DETROIT — A team of Wayne State University researchers led by Nikhlesh Singh, Ph.D., associate professor of ophthalmology, visual and anatomical sciences in the School of Medicine, recently published important findings in the journal Experimental and Molecular Medicine that may lead to new treatments to prevent vision loss from diseases like premature retinopathy and some aspects of diabetic retinopathy.

Along with his colleagues Shivantika Bisen, research associate in Wayne State’s Department of Ophthalmology, Visual and Anatomical Sciences , and Shailendra Kumar Verma of the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in San Diego, the study, “A neutrophil elastase-generated mature form of IL-33 is a potent regulator of endothelial cell activation and proliferative retinopathy,” is exploring alternate treatments for retinal neovascularization, the most common cause of moderate to severe vision loss in premature babies, diabetes patients and elderly individuals.

“Retinal neovascularization is the process where abnormal new blood vessels grow in the retina, the light-sensitive layer at the back of the eye,” said Singh. “These new vessels are often fragile and can leak or bleed, potentially leading to vision problems or even vision loss.”

When abnormal blood vessels develop in the retina, individuals develop vision issues such as retinal damage or detachment, and the condition can lead to vision loss. Previously, there were only two therapies to address the problem, laser therapy and anti-VEGF-A (vascular endothelial growth factor A) therapy. However, laser therapy can lead to blind spots or reduced night vision, while anti-VEGF-A therapies remove normal blood vessel formations in addition to the harmful formations, thus making neither an ideal solution.

“Using RNA interference and genetic deletion studies, we have shown that neutrophil elastase-generated IL-33 (IL-33 99-270 ), a protein that plays an important role in various inflammatory disorders, potently induces abnormal blood vessel formation in the retina, which might be responsible for causing vision loss in various ocular diseases,” said Singh. “Thus, our study results suggest that blocking or inhibiting IL-33 cleavage by neutrophil elastase could help mitigate abnormal blood vessel formation and vision loss in premature babies and diabetic patients. This alternative approach can help mitigate harmful effects of ocular diseases. We can help prevent the effects of those diseases and prevent vision loss.”

“This study is an excellent example of research that has the potential to impact countless people in Detroit and beyond,” said Ezemenari M. Obasi, Ph.D., vice president for research & innovation at Wayne State University. “This important research could improve the quality of life for many people suffering from diseases that impact vision.”

This research was supported by the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health, grant numbers EY029709 and P30EY04068; Research to Prevent Blindness grant to the Kresge Eye Institute; and a NIH Center grant to Wayne State’s Microscopy, Imaging and Cytometry Resources Core, grant number P30 CA22453.

