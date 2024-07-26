Newswise — Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has emerged as a significant health challenge, characterized by its widespread prevalence, intricate natural progression and multifaceted pathogenesis. Although NAFLD initially presents as benign fat accumulation, it may progress to steatosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are recognized for their intrinsic self-renewal, superior biocompatibility, and minimal immunogenicity, positioning them as a therapeutic innovation for liver diseases. Therefore, this review aims to elucidate the potential roles of MSCs in alleviating the progression of NAFLD by alteration of underlying molecular pathways, including glycolipid metabolism, inflammation, oxidative stress, endoplasmic reticulum stress, and fibrosis. The insights are expected to provide further understanding of the potential of MSCs in NAFLD therapeutics, and support the development of MSC-based therapy in the treatment of NAFLD.

Key Words: Non-alcoholic induced fatty liver disease, Mesenchymal stem cells, Lipid accumulation, Inflammation, Oxidative stress, Endoplasmic reticulum stress, Fibrosis

Core Tip: This review highlights the increasing incidence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and its complex progression, focusing on the underlying mechanisms of disease pathogenesis and contemporary treatment modalities. It delves into the therapeutic potential of mesenchymal stem cells, examining their classification, roles, and primary functions in the context of their use in various diseases. The review specifically aims to clarify how mesenchymal stem cells can mitigate non-alcoholic fatty liver disease progression by modulating molecular pathways involved in glycolipid metabolism, inflammation, oxidative stress, endoplasmic reticulum stress, and fibrosis.